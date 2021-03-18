Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 0.58% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $99,486,543 worth of HBI, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:

HBI — last trade: $20.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 30,000 $12.71 $381,390 11/09/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 50,000 $12.73 $636,600 03/01/2021 Joseph W. Cavaliere Group Pres., Global Innerwear 16,650 $17.98 $299,367

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.