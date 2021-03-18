Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 0.58% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $99,486,543 worth of HBI, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:
HBI — last trade: $20.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|30,000
|$12.71
|$381,390
|11/09/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|50,000
|$12.73
|$636,600
|03/01/2021
|Joseph W. Cavaliere
|Group Pres., Global Innerwear
|16,650
|$17.98
|$299,367
