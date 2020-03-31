Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 0.91% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,405,821 worth of GM, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $21.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Theodore M. Solso Director 1,561 $32.02 $49,983 03/25/2020 Matthew Tsien Executive Vice President 22,400 $22.97 $514,528

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.