Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,661,470 worth of MDP, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDP:

MDP — last trade: $31.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/09/2019 Thomas H. Harty President and CEO 12,000 $35.02 $420,240
09/13/2019 Elizabeth E. Tallett Director 1,250 $37.45 $46,812

