Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,661,470 worth of MDP, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDP:
MDP — last trade: $31.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|Thomas H. Harty
|President and CEO
|12,000
|$35.02
|$420,240
|09/13/2019
|Elizabeth E. Tallett
|Director
|1,250
|$37.45
|$46,812
