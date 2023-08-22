Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 1.08% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $205,669,309 worth of USB, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:
USB — last trade: $36.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Alan B. Colberg
|Director
|10,000
|$34.14
|$341,380
|04/28/2023
|Scott W. Wine
|Director
|30,438
|$32.85
|$999,888
|05/05/2023
|Richard P. McKenney
|Director
|20,000
|$30.37
|$607,320
|05/08/2023
|James B. Kelligrew
|Vice Chair
|16,260
|$30.59
|$497,475
