Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), which makes up 1.08% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $205,669,309 worth of USB, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USB:

USB — last trade: $36.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2023 Alan B. Colberg Director 10,000 $34.14 $341,380 04/28/2023 Scott W. Wine Director 30,438 $32.85 $999,888 05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320 05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Healthcare Shares

 Funds Holding DXJF

 Funds Holding NRDS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.