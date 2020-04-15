Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVOL ETF

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 1.52% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,462,077 worth of VICI, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:
VICI — last trade: $16.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2020
|David Andrew Kieske
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,869
|$22.45
|$41,961
|03/02/2020
|Samantha Sacks Gallagher
|See Remarks
|8,300
|$25.24
|$209,492
|03/02/2020
|David Andrew Kieske
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$25.26
|$227,340
|03/02/2020
|John W. R. Payne
|President and COO
|17,835
|$25.23
|$449,977
|03/02/2020
|Edward Baltazar Pitoniak
|Chief Executive Officer
|23,710
|$24.60
|$583,266
|03/12/2020
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|10,000
|$16.79
|$167,900
|03/09/2020
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|5,000
|$21.90
|$109,500
|03/13/2020
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|10,000
|$16.78
|$167,800
And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), the #50 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $592,676 worth of STOR, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STOR is detailed in the table below:
STOR — last trade: $18.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2019
|Joseph M. Donovan
|Director
|10,000
|$37.42
|$374,194
|03/06/2020
|Andrew Rosivach
|Chief Credit Officer, EVP
|10,000
|$32.45
|$324,500
|03/02/2020
|Joseph M. Donovan
|Director
|3,000
|$33.35
|$100,042
|03/03/2020
|Tawn Kelley
|Director
|2,000
|$33.59
|$67,190
|03/06/2020
|Tawn Kelley
|Director
|1,000
|$31.90
|$31,900
|03/10/2020
|Christopher H. Volk
|President and CEO
|3,300
|$30.27
|$99,891
|03/10/2020
|Catherine F. Long
|CFO, EVP and Treasurer
|3,400
|$29.95
|$101,830
|03/10/2020
|Chad Allen Freed
|EVP GC CCO & Sec.
|1,000
|$29.00
|$28,999
|03/10/2020
|Mary Fedewa
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,479
|$28.69
|$99,810
|03/11/2020
|Catherine F. Long
|CFO, EVP and Treasurer
|3,485
|$28.64
|$99,810
|03/11/2020
|Chad Allen Freed
|EVP GC CCO & Sec.
|1,000
|$28.67
|$28,670
