VICI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVOL ETF

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 1.52% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,462,077 worth of VICI, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:

VICI — last trade: $16.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/12/2020 David Andrew Kieske Chief Financial Officer 1,869 $22.45 $41,961
03/02/2020 Samantha Sacks Gallagher See Remarks 8,300 $25.24 $209,492
03/02/2020 David Andrew Kieske Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $25.26 $227,340
03/02/2020 John W. R. Payne President and COO 17,835 $25.23 $449,977
03/02/2020 Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer 23,710 $24.60 $583,266
03/12/2020 James R. Abrahamson Director 10,000 $16.79 $167,900
03/09/2020 James R. Abrahamson Director 5,000 $21.90 $109,500
03/13/2020 James R. Abrahamson Director 10,000 $16.78 $167,800

And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), the #50 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $592,676 worth of STOR, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STOR is detailed in the table below:

STOR — last trade: $18.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2019 Joseph M. Donovan Director 10,000 $37.42 $374,194
03/06/2020 Andrew Rosivach Chief Credit Officer, EVP 10,000 $32.45 $324,500
03/02/2020 Joseph M. Donovan Director 3,000 $33.35 $100,042
03/03/2020 Tawn Kelley Director 2,000 $33.59 $67,190
03/06/2020 Tawn Kelley Director 1,000 $31.90 $31,900
03/10/2020 Christopher H. Volk President and CEO 3,300 $30.27 $99,891
03/10/2020 Catherine F. Long CFO, EVP and Treasurer 3,400 $29.95 $101,830
03/10/2020 Chad Allen Freed EVP GC CCO & Sec. 1,000 $29.00 $28,999
03/10/2020 Mary Fedewa Chief Operating Officer 3,479 $28.69 $99,810
03/11/2020 Catherine F. Long CFO, EVP and Treasurer 3,485 $28.64 $99,810
03/11/2020 Chad Allen Freed EVP GC CCO & Sec. 1,000 $28.67 $28,670

