Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 2.27% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $289,112 worth of URI, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:
URI — last trade: $81.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Shiv Singh
|Director
|600
|$88.53
|$53,120
|03/13/2020
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$87.26
|$436,310
And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), the #42 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $137,393 worth of PSN, which represents approximately 1.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSN is detailed in the table below:
PSN — last trade: $29.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|George L. Ball
|Chief Financial Officer
|30,000
|$29.40
|$882,000
|03/12/2020
|Michael Richard Kolloway
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$28.60
|$286,000
|03/13/2020
|Charles L. Harrington
|Chairman & CEO
|16,000
|$28.86
|$461,773
