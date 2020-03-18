Markets
URI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 2.27% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $289,112 worth of URI, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:

URI — last trade: $81.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Shiv Singh Director 600 $88.53 $53,120
03/13/2020 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $87.26 $436,310

And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), the #42 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $137,393 worth of PSN, which represents approximately 1.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSN is detailed in the table below:

PSN — last trade: $29.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer 30,000 $29.40 $882,000
03/12/2020 Michael Richard Kolloway See Remarks 10,000 $28.60 $286,000
03/13/2020 Charles L. Harrington Chairman & CEO 16,000 $28.86 $461,773

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URI PSN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular