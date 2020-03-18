Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 2.27% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $289,112 worth of URI, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:

URI — last trade: $81.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Shiv Singh Director 600 $88.53 $53,120 03/13/2020 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $87.26 $436,310

And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), the #42 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $137,393 worth of PSN, which represents approximately 1.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSN is detailed in the table below:

PSN — last trade: $29.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer 30,000 $29.40 $882,000 03/12/2020 Michael Richard Kolloway See Remarks 10,000 $28.60 $286,000 03/13/2020 Charles L. Harrington Chairman & CEO 16,000 $28.86 $461,773

