Markets
APA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 2.60% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $579,659 worth of APA, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:

APA — last trade: $37.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2022 Stephen J. Riney Executive Vice Pres & CFO 6,300 $31.47 $198,258
02/25/2022 Chansoo Joung Director 40,000 $32.92 $1,316,992

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #32 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $346,395 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 1.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:

CNC — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494
04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440
04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA CNC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular