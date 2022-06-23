Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 2.60% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $579,659 worth of APA, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:

APA — last trade: $37.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Stephen J. Riney Executive Vice Pres & CFO 6,300 $31.47 $198,258 02/25/2022 Chansoo Joung Director 40,000 $32.92 $1,316,992

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #32 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $346,395 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 1.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:

CNC — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494 04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440 04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

