Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
APA Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 2.60% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $579,659 worth of APA, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:
APA — last trade: $37.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Stephen J. Riney
|Executive Vice Pres & CFO
|6,300
|$31.47
|$198,258
|02/25/2022
|Chansoo Joung
|Director
|40,000
|$32.92
|$1,316,992
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), the #32 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $346,395 worth of CNC, which represents approximately 1.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNC is detailed in the table below:
CNC — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|6,270
|$80.94
|$507,494
|04/29/2022
|Christopher J. Coughlin
|Director
|12,000
|$81.37
|$976,440
|04/29/2022
|H. James Dallas
|Director
|3,065
|$81.75
|$250,564
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.