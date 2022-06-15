Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 2.86% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $667,761 worth of DINO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:
DINO — last trade: $52.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|7,500
|$35.78
|$268,350
|03/25/2022
|Michael Jennings
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$39.27
|$39,270
|05/24/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|10,700
|$46.27
|$495,089
And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), the #47 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $266,067 worth of LH, which represents approximately 1.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LH is detailed in the table below:
LH — last trade: $213.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Peter M. Neupert
|Director
|3,500
|$263.66
|$922,815
|06/07/2022
|Brian J. Caveney
|EVP, President of Diagnostics
|42
|$242.19
|$10,174
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.