Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVLU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 2.86% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $667,761 worth of DINO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:

DINO — last trade: $52.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/18/2022 Franklin Myers Director 7,500 $35.78 $268,350 03/25/2022 Michael Jennings Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $39.27 $39,270 05/24/2022 Franklin Myers Director 10,700 $46.27 $495,089

And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), the #47 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $266,067 worth of LH, which represents approximately 1.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LH is detailed in the table below:

LH — last trade: $213.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2022 Peter M. Neupert Director 3,500 $263.66 $922,815 06/07/2022 Brian J. Caveney EVP, President of Diagnostics 42 $242.19 $10,174

