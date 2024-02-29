Insiders Buy the Holdings of DURA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 4.19% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,597,401 worth of MO, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $40.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599 11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

