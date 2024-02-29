Insiders Buy the Holdings of DURA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 4.19% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,597,401 worth of MO, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:
MO — last trade: $40.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Robert Matthews Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$40.50
|$48,599
|11/06/2023
|Ian L.T. Clarke
|Director
|1,100
|$40.57
|$44,625
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Undervalued Stocks
Funds Holding MTSL
Funds Holding CHRG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.