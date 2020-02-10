Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 0.70% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,732,501 worth of LLY, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:
LLY — last trade: $146.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2019
|David A. Ricks
|President & CEO
|4,615
|$108.38
|$500,174
|10/24/2019
|Jackson P. Tai
|Director
|1,861
|$107.49
|$200,039
|10/25/2019
|Anne E. White
|SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$108.84
|$108,840
|10/25/2019
|Joshua L. Smiley
|SVP and CFO
|929
|$107.59
|$99,951
|10/25/2019
|Daniel Skovronsky
|SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL
|5,000
|$108.61
|$543,050
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #88 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,523,832 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:
FAST — last trade: $37.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/23/2020
|Darren R. Jackson
|Director
|18,000
|$35.57
|$640,231
|01/27/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|740
|$34.94
|$25,856
