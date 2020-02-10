Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 0.70% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,732,501 worth of LLY, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:

LLY — last trade: $146.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2019 David A. Ricks President & CEO 4,615 $108.38 $500,174 10/24/2019 Jackson P. Tai Director 1,861 $107.49 $200,039 10/25/2019 Anne E. White SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology 1,000 $108.84 $108,840 10/25/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 929 $107.59 $99,951 10/25/2019 Daniel Skovronsky SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL 5,000 $108.61 $543,050

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #88 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,523,832 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:

FAST — last trade: $37.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/23/2020 Darren R. Jackson Director 18,000 $35.57 $640,231 01/27/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 740 $34.94 $25,856

