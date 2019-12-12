Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

BHGE (Symbol: BHGE), which makes up 0.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,455,134 worth of BHGE, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHGE:
BHGE — last trade: $22.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,000
|$20.61
|$309,081
|08/15/2019
|Gregory L. Ebel
|Director
|5,000
|$20.85
|$104,231
|08/16/2019
|John G. Rice
|Director
|10,000
|$20.75
|$207,500
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #79 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,594,086 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY — last trade: $37.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,000
|$20.61
|$309,081
|06/13/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|4,100
|$49.61
|$203,401
|08/15/2019
|Gregory L. Ebel
|Director
|5,000
|$20.85
|$104,231
|08/05/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|15,000
|$50.22
|$753,258
|08/16/2019
|John G. Rice
|Director
|10,000
|$20.75
|$207,500
|08/12/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$44.96
|$224,800
|08/14/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|2,500
|$43.27
|$108,175
|08/16/2019
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$44.57
|$222,850
|08/23/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$42.62
|$213,100
|09/27/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$45.54
|$227,700
|11/08/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|12,000
|$39.31
|$471,720
|11/19/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|6,000
|$38.09
|$228,540
|11/26/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|5,000
|$38.96
|$194,800
|12/06/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$38.82
|$388,200
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.