Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

BHGE (Symbol: BHGE), which makes up 0.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,455,134 worth of BHGE, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHGE:

BHGE — last trade: $22.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,000 $20.61 $309,081 08/15/2019 Gregory L. Ebel Director 5,000 $20.85 $104,231 08/16/2019 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $20.75 $207,500

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #79 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,594,086 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $37.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,000 $20.61 $309,081 06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401 08/15/2019 Gregory L. Ebel Director 5,000 $20.85 $104,231 08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258 08/16/2019 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $20.75 $207,500 08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800 08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175 08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850 08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100 09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700 11/08/2019 William R. Klesse Director 12,000 $39.31 $471,720 11/19/2019 William R. Klesse Director 6,000 $38.09 $228,540 11/26/2019 Bob Shearer Director 5,000 $38.96 $194,800 12/06/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $38.82 $388,200

