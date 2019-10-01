Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,741,025 worth of IPG, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IPG:

IPG — last trade: $21.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/30/2019 David M. Thomas Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988 04/30/2019 H. John Greeniaus Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #67 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,760,244 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $44.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

06/10/2019 Vicki A. Hollub President and CEO 37,460 $48.15 $1,803,699 04/30/2019 H. John Greeniaus Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988 06/10/2019 Marcia E. Backus SVP, GC & CCO 10,000 $48.09 $480,900 06/10/2019 Eugene L. Batchelder Director 9,100 $48.11 $437,790 06/10/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $48.22 $482,200 06/11/2019 Glenn M. Vangolen SVP - Business Support 5,000 $48.53 $242,650 06/12/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 15,000 $48.28 $724,200 06/12/2019 Avedick Baruyr Poladian Director 5,000 $48.77 $243,850 06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401 08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258 08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800 08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175 08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850 08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100 09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700

