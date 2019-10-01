Markets
IPG

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,741,025 worth of IPG, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IPG:

IPG — last trade: $21.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2019 David M. Thomas Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988
04/30/2019 H. John Greeniaus Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #67 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,760,244 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $44.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2019 David M. Thomas Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988 06/10/2019 Vicki A. Hollub President and CEO 37,460 $48.15 $1,803,699
04/30/2019 H. John Greeniaus Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988 06/10/2019 Marcia E. Backus SVP, GC & CCO 10,000 $48.09 $480,900
06/10/2019 Eugene L. Batchelder Director 9,100 $48.11 $437,790
06/10/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $48.22 $482,200
06/11/2019 Glenn M. Vangolen SVP - Business Support 5,000 $48.53 $242,650
06/12/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 15,000 $48.28 $724,200
06/12/2019 Avedick Baruyr Poladian Director 5,000 $48.77 $243,850
06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401
08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258
08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800
08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175
08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850
08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100
09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPG OXY

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular