Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTN ETF

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), which makes up 0.97% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,741,025 worth of IPG, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IPG:
IPG — last trade: $21.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2019
|David M. Thomas
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
|04/30/2019
|H. John Greeniaus
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #67 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,760,244 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY — last trade: $44.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2019
|Marcia E. Backus
|SVP, GC & CCO
|10,000
|$48.09
|$480,900
|06/10/2019
|Eugene L. Batchelder
|Director
|9,100
|$48.11
|$437,790
|06/10/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$48.22
|$482,200
|06/11/2019
|Glenn M. Vangolen
|SVP - Business Support
|5,000
|$48.53
|$242,650
|06/12/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|15,000
|$48.28
|$724,200
|06/12/2019
|Avedick Baruyr Poladian
|Director
|5,000
|$48.77
|$243,850
|06/13/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|4,100
|$49.61
|$203,401
|08/05/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|15,000
|$50.22
|$753,258
|08/12/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$44.96
|$224,800
|08/14/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|2,500
|$43.27
|$108,175
|08/16/2019
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$44.57
|$222,850
|08/23/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$42.62
|$213,100
|09/27/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$45.54
|$227,700
