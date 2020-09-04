Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTD ETF

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $784,573 worth of VFC, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $68.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2020
|Benno O. Dorer
|Director
|1,592
|$62.78
|$99,954
|06/12/2020
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|3,500
|$60.51
|$211,785
And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), the #210 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $603,840 worth of CNP, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNP is detailed in the table below:
CNP — last trade: $20.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2020
|David J. Lesar
|Director
|17,110
|$17.98
|$307,580
|05/11/2020
|Barry T. Smitherman
|Director
|3,000
|$18.12
|$54,375
