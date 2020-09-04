Markets
VFC

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DTD ETF

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $784,573 worth of VFC, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $68.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/03/2020 Benno O. Dorer Director 1,592 $62.78 $99,954
06/12/2020 Richard Carucci Director 3,500 $60.51 $211,785

And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), the #210 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $603,840 worth of CNP, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNP is detailed in the table below:

CNP — last trade: $20.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2020 David J. Lesar Director 17,110 $17.98 $307,580
05/11/2020 Barry T. Smitherman Director 3,000 $18.12 $54,375

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

