Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSI ETF

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), which makes up 0.84% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,956,862 worth of UNP, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNP:

UNP — last trade: $170.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Vincenzo J. Vena CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER 3,206 $155.92 $499,864 03/31/2020 William J. Delaney III Director 15,000 $138.20 $2,073,000

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), the #59 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,300,766 worth of ITW, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITW is detailed in the table below:

ITW — last trade: $169.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2020 Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & CEO 6,300 $158.42 $998,046 05/06/2020 Richard H. Lenny Director 1,575 $159.19 $250,724

