Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSI ETF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.96% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,310,458 worth of INTC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $59.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,500
|$58.24
|$5,037,914
|02/03/2020
|Alyssa Henry
|Director
|15,400
|$64.88
|$999,223
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #289 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $455,581 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:
HOG — last trade: $22.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2020
|Jochen Zeitz
|Chairman and Acting President
|97,850
|$21.26
|$2,080,086
|05/13/2020
|John A. Olin
|SVP & CFO
|13,500
|$19.02
|$256,774
|05/13/2020
|Jochen Zeitz
|Chairman and Acting President
|51,020
|$19.52
|$996,007
