Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSI ETF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.96% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,310,458 worth of INTC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $59.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,500 $58.24 $5,037,914
02/03/2020 Alyssa Henry Director 15,400 $64.88 $999,223

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #289 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $455,581 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:

HOG — last trade: $22.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2020 Jochen Zeitz Chairman and Acting President 97,850 $21.26 $2,080,086
05/13/2020 John A. Olin SVP & CFO 13,500 $19.02 $256,774
05/13/2020 Jochen Zeitz Chairman and Acting President 51,020 $19.52 $996,007

