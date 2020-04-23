Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSI ETF

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), which makes up 0.17% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,881,521 worth of VLO, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLO:
VLO — last trade: $50.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Philip J. Pfeiffer
|Director
|1,310
|$43.82
|$57,402
|03/12/2020
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|45,000
|$47.31
|$2,128,752
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), the #191 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,422,832 worth of HES, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HES is detailed in the table below:
HES — last trade: $39.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Marc S. Lipschultz
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Terrence J. Checki
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Kevin Omar Meyers
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|William G. Schrader
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Edith E. Holiday
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|David McManus
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Leonard S. Coleman Jr.
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Joaquin Duato
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
