Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSI ETF

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), which makes up 0.17% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,881,521 worth of VLO, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLO:

VLO — last trade: $50.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Philip J. Pfeiffer Director 1,310 $43.82 $57,402
03/12/2020 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 45,000 $47.31 $2,128,752

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), the #191 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,422,832 worth of HES, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HES is detailed in the table below:

HES — last trade: $39.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Marc S. Lipschultz Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Terrence J. Checki Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 William G. Schrader Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Edith E. Holiday Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 David McManus Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Leonard S. Coleman Jr. Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Joaquin Duato Director 503 $49.72 $25,009

