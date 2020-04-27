Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,941,306 worth of VLY, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLY:

VLY — last trade: $7.055 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2020 Peter V. Maio Director 20,000 $11.25 $225,000 03/11/2020 Marc J. Lenner Director 2,650 $7.64 $20,246 03/11/2020 Melissa J. Schultz Director 2,000 $7.69 $15,380 03/13/2020 Jennifer W. Steans Director 325,000 $7.54 $2,451,000 03/16/2020 Ronald H. Janis Senior EVP & General Counsel 7,000 $6.98 $48,860

And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), the #183 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,466,957 worth of LSI, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSI is detailed in the table below:

LSI — last trade: $88.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 7,420 $100.03 $742,223 03/16/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $87.55 $87,550 03/18/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 3,260 $79.08 $257,801 03/19/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $79.55 $79,550 03/16/2020 Joseph Saffire CEO 500 $87.74 $43,870 03/16/2020 Arthur L. Havener Jr. Director 321 $90.09 $28,919

