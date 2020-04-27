Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,941,306 worth of VLY, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLY:
VLY — last trade: $7.055 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|Peter V. Maio
|Director
|20,000
|$11.25
|$225,000
|03/11/2020
|Marc J. Lenner
|Director
|2,650
|$7.64
|$20,246
|03/11/2020
|Melissa J. Schultz
|Director
|2,000
|$7.69
|$15,380
|03/13/2020
|Jennifer W. Steans
|Director
|325,000
|$7.54
|$2,451,000
|03/16/2020
|Ronald H. Janis
|Senior EVP & General Counsel
|7,000
|$6.98
|$48,860
And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), the #183 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,466,957 worth of LSI, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LSI is detailed in the table below:
LSI — last trade: $88.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|7,420
|$100.03
|$742,223
|03/16/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$87.55
|$87,550
|03/18/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|3,260
|$79.08
|$257,801
|03/19/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$79.55
|$79,550
|03/16/2020
|Joseph Saffire
|CEO
|500
|$87.74
|$43,870
|03/16/2020
|Arthur L. Havener Jr.
|Director
|321
|$90.09
|$28,919
