Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), which makes up 0.40% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,819 worth of PACW, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PACW:

PACW — last trade: $19.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750 12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766 03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239 03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875 03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795 03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000 03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950 03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736 03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263 03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289 03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #281 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,236,158 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:

WAL — last trade: $32.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 James E. D. V. M. Nave Director 10,000 $32.99 $329,900 03/09/2020 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $33.63 $67,260 03/09/2020 Kenneth Vecchione CEO 5,500 $32.98 $181,390

