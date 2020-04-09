Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), which makes up 0.40% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,819 worth of PACW, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PACW:
PACW — last trade: $19.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|6,610
|$37.78
|$249,750
|12/11/2019
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|2,670
|$37.37
|$99,766
|03/02/2020
|Christopher D. Blake
|Pres. & CEO, Community Banking
|4,740
|$31.70
|$150,239
|03/03/2020
|Roger H. Molvar
|Director
|8,979
|$31.06
|$278,875
|03/03/2020
|Bart R. Olson
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,800
|$32.11
|$57,795
|03/03/2020
|Patrick J. Rusnak
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$31.00
|$93,000
|03/02/2020
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|12,625
|$31.60
|$398,950
|03/12/2020
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|4,300
|$22.96
|$98,736
|03/16/2020
|Craig A. Carlson
|Director
|1,075
|$19.78
|$21,263
|03/12/2020
|Robert A. Stine
|Director
|9,200
|$21.55
|$198,289
|03/16/2020
|Paul Robert Burke
|Director
|1,500
|$19.76
|$29,640
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #281 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,236,158 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:
WAL — last trade: $32.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|James E. D. V. M. Nave
|Director
|10,000
|$32.99
|$329,900
|03/09/2020
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$33.63
|$67,260
|03/09/2020
|Kenneth Vecchione
|CEO
|5,500
|$32.98
|$181,390
