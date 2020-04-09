Markets
PACW

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), which makes up 0.40% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,819 worth of PACW, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PACW:

PACW — last trade: $19.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750
12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766
03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239
03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875
03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795
03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000
03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950
03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736
03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263
03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289
03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #281 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,236,158 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:

WAL — last trade: $32.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 James E. D. V. M. Nave Director 10,000 $32.99 $329,900
03/09/2020 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $33.63 $67,260
03/09/2020 Kenneth Vecchione CEO 5,500 $32.98 $181,390

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PACW WAL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular