Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

August 29, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), which makes up 0.48% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,506,586 worth of PEAK, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PEAK:

PEAK — last trade: $20.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2023 Scott M. Brinker President and CEO 16,300 $23.63 $385,169
03/07/2023 Thomas Klaritch COO 1,517 $23.21 $35,204
03/15/2023 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 4,000 $21.43 $85,729

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,500,389 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:

PB — last trade: $56.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 2,000 $62.20 $124,400
05/01/2023 L. Jack Lord Director 5,000 $62.04 $310,200

