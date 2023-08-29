Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), which makes up 0.48% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,506,586 worth of PEAK, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PEAK:
PEAK — last trade: $20.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2023
|Scott M. Brinker
|President and CEO
|16,300
|$23.63
|$385,169
|03/07/2023
|Thomas Klaritch
|COO
|1,517
|$23.21
|$35,204
|03/15/2023
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|4,000
|$21.43
|$85,729
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,500,389 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:
PB — last trade: $56.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|2,000
|$62.20
|$124,400
|05/01/2023
|L. Jack Lord
|Director
|5,000
|$62.04
|$310,200
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
VET market cap history
Home Depot market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.