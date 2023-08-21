News & Insights

Markets
VST

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

August 21, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.90% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,478,185 worth of VST, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $29.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $25.59 $511,700
03/10/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 8,000 $24.75 $198,000
03/16/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $24.63 $123,130
03/17/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 13,000 $24.35 $316,500
03/17/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 11,000 $24.72 $271,920
03/23/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 5,000 $24.05 $120,250
06/21/2023 Julie A. Lagacy Director 10,000 $24.84 $248,400

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), the #8 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,772,981 worth of ARES, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARES is detailed in the table below:

ARES — last trade: $99.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2023 Antoinette Cook Bush Director 1,234 $81.69 $100,805
08/15/2023 Ashish Bhutani Director 10,000 $98.08 $980,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding LTRY
 KRNT Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JTPY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VST
ARES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.