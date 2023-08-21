Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.90% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,478,185 worth of VST, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $29.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $25.59 $511,700 03/10/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 8,000 $24.75 $198,000 03/16/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $24.63 $123,130 03/17/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 13,000 $24.35 $316,500 03/17/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 11,000 $24.72 $271,920 03/23/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 5,000 $24.05 $120,250 06/21/2023 Julie A. Lagacy Director 10,000 $24.84 $248,400

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), the #8 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,772,981 worth of ARES, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARES is detailed in the table below:

ARES — last trade: $99.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Antoinette Cook Bush Director 1,234 $81.69 $100,805 08/15/2023 Ashish Bhutani Director 10,000 $98.08 $980,800

