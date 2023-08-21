Insiders Buy the Holdings of DON ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.90% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,478,185 worth of VST, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $29.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$25.59
|$511,700
|03/10/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|8,000
|$24.75
|$198,000
|03/16/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|5,000
|$24.63
|$123,130
|03/17/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|13,000
|$24.35
|$316,500
|03/17/2023
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|11,000
|$24.72
|$271,920
|03/23/2023
|James A. Burke
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$24.05
|$120,250
|06/21/2023
|Julie A. Lagacy
|Director
|10,000
|$24.84
|$248,400
And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), the #8 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,772,981 worth of ARES, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARES is detailed in the table below:
ARES — last trade: $99.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|Antoinette Cook Bush
|Director
|1,234
|$81.69
|$100,805
|08/15/2023
|Ashish Bhutani
|Director
|10,000
|$98.08
|$980,800
