UNP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), which makes up 0.65% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,764,286 worth of UNP, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNP:

UNP — last trade: $179.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Vincenzo J. Vena CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER 3,206 $155.92 $499,864
03/31/2020 William J. Delaney III Director 15,000 $138.20 $2,073,000

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), the #67 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,844,732 worth of ITW, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITW is detailed in the table below:

ITW — last trade: $182.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2020 Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & CEO 6,300 $158.42 $998,046
05/06/2020 Richard H. Lenny Director 1,575 $159.19 $250,724

