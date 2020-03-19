Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

Markets
Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,256,379 worth of TFC, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:

TFC — last trade: $28.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2019 Steven C. Voorhees Director 5,000 $55.16 $275,788
03/09/2020 Easter A. Maynard Director 7,000 $34.20 $239,411

And Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), the #111 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,457,782 worth of SRE, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRE is detailed in the table below:

SRE — last trade: $102.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/22/2019 Andres Conesa Director 2,000 $147.26 $294,520
03/13/2020 Dennis V. Arriola Executive VP & Group President 1,000 $100.73 $100,730

