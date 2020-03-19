Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), which makes up 0.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,256,379 worth of TFC, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TFC:
TFC — last trade: $28.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2019
|Steven C. Voorhees
|Director
|5,000
|$55.16
|$275,788
|03/09/2020
|Easter A. Maynard
|Director
|7,000
|$34.20
|$239,411
And Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), the #111 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,457,782 worth of SRE, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRE is detailed in the table below:
SRE — last trade: $102.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/22/2019
|Andres Conesa
|Director
|2,000
|$147.26
|$294,520
|03/13/2020
|Dennis V. Arriola
|Executive VP & Group President
|1,000
|$100.73
|$100,730
