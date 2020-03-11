Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,571,965 worth of KDP, making it the #139 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $25.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$26.97
|$161,819
|09/17/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.69
|$166,124
|09/24/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.01
|$162,046
|10/01/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.05
|$162,301
|10/08/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.10
|$162,578
|10/15/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.54
|$165,251
|10/22/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.53
|$165,187
|10/29/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.74
|$166,445
|11/05/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$28.03
|$168,157
|11/12/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$29.05
|$174,271
|11/11/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|5,000
|$29.28
|$146,407
|11/19/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|4,500
|$30.05
|$135,219
|11/19/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$30.08
|$180,464
|11/26/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$30.90
|$185,375
|12/03/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,500
|$30.09
|$195,597
|12/10/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,500
|$29.12
|$189,258
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #170 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,506,194 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:
FDX — last trade: $120.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/27/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,750
|$145.00
|$253,750
|11/01/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$154.12
|$1,541,250
|12/20/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$148.22
|$1,482,200
