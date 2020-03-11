Insiders Buy the Holdings of DLN ETF

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.18% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,571,965 worth of KDP, making it the #139 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $25.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $26.97 $161,819 09/17/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.69 $166,124 09/24/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.01 $162,046 10/01/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.05 $162,301 10/08/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.10 $162,578 10/15/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.54 $165,251 10/22/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.53 $165,187 10/29/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.74 $166,445 11/05/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $28.03 $168,157 11/12/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $29.05 $174,271 11/11/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $29.28 $146,407 11/19/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 4,500 $30.05 $135,219 11/19/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $30.08 $180,464 11/26/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $30.90 $185,375 12/03/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,500 $30.09 $195,597 12/10/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,500 $29.12 $189,258

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #170 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,506,194 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:

FDX — last trade: $120.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/27/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 1,750 $145.00 $253,750 11/01/2019 John A. Edwardson Director 10,000 $154.12 $1,541,250 12/20/2019 John A. Edwardson Director 10,000 $148.22 $1,482,200

