Insiders Buy the Holdings of DJD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 3.75% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,565,877 worth of INTC, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $62.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/28/2020 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 8,021 $44.96 $360,624 01/25/2021 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 27,244 $55.57 $1,514,004 01/26/2021 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 9,095 $55.34 $503,317

