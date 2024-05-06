Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,954 worth of CVS, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:
CVS — last trade: $55.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2024
|Edward J. Ludwig
|Director
|1,000
|$53.88
|$53,879
|05/02/2024
|Michael F. Mahoney
|Director
|9,181
|$54.49
|$500,294
And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #75 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,982 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:
AFL — last trade: $83.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2024
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$77.28
|$77,280
|02/05/2024
|William P. Bowers
|Director
|1,500
|$76.00
|$114,000
