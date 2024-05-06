Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), which makes up 0.79% of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,954 worth of CVS, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVS:

CVS — last trade: $55.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2024 Edward J. Ludwig Director 1,000 $53.88 $53,879 05/02/2024 Michael F. Mahoney Director 9,181 $54.49 $500,294

And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #75 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Growers ETF (DIVG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,982 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:

AFL — last trade: $83.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2024 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $77.28 $77,280 02/05/2024 William P. Bowers Director 1,500 $76.00 $114,000

