Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.26% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $90,545 worth of SLB, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:
SLB — last trade: $19.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Vijay Kasibhatla
|Director, M&A
|2,000
|$17.05
|$34,090
|03/31/2020
|Peuch Olivier Le
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$13.77
|$137,650
|08/05/2020
|Mark G. Papa
|Director
|15,000
|$19.46
|$291,874
And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), the #155 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $47,610 worth of WY, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WY is detailed in the table below:
WY — last trade: $28.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|David M. Wold
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|1,000
|$25.19
|$25,190
|03/17/2020
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|5,000
|$17.96
|$89,800
|03/17/2020
|David M. Wold
|VP & Chief Accounting Officer
|2,000
|$17.95
|$35,900
