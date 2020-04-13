Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.74% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $394,152 worth of INTC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $57.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,500
|$58.24
|$5,037,914
|11/15/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,220
|$58.13
|$5,012,360
|02/03/2020
|Alyssa Henry
|Director
|15,400
|$64.88
|$999,223
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), the #29 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $171,208 worth of MCD, which represents approximately 0.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MCD is detailed in the table below:
MCD — last trade: $183.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|Christopher J. Kempczinski
|President and CEO
|2,580
|$193.81
|$500,030
|02/28/2020
|Catherine M. Engelbert
|Director
|1,000
|$192.13
|$192,130
