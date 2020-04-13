Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 1.74% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $394,152 worth of INTC, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $57.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,500 $58.24 $5,037,914 11/15/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,220 $58.13 $5,012,360 02/03/2020 Alyssa Henry Director 15,400 $64.88 $999,223

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), the #29 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $171,208 worth of MCD, which represents approximately 0.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MCD is detailed in the table below:

MCD — last trade: $183.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2019 Christopher J. Kempczinski President and CEO 2,580 $193.81 $500,030 02/28/2020 Catherine M. Engelbert Director 1,000 $192.13 $192,130

