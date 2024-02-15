Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.32% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,813,968 worth of BMY, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY — last trade: $48.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2023 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 8,500 $49.81 $423,385 11/28/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 3,071 $48.86 $150,049 12/05/2023 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $49.78 $99,560

And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #82 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $878,487 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:

AFL — last trade: $78.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2024 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $77.28 $77,280 02/05/2024 William P. Bowers Director 1,500 $76.00 $114,000

