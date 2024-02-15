Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 1.32% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,813,968 worth of BMY, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $48.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|8,500
|$49.81
|$423,385
|11/28/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,071
|$48.86
|$150,049
|12/05/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$49.78
|$99,560
And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #82 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $878,487 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:
AFL — last trade: $78.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2024
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$77.28
|$77,280
|02/05/2024
|William P. Bowers
|Director
|1,500
|$76.00
|$114,000
