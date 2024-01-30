Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.11% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $331,824 worth of KDP, making it the #155 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $32.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|53,837
|$34.30
|$1,846,342
|10/27/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|7,050
|$29.95
|$211,148
|11/08/2023
|Timothy P. Cofer
|Chief Operating Officer
|100,000
|$31.17
|$3,117,400
|12/12/2023
|Monique Oxender
|Chief Corp. Affairs Officer
|6,000
|$32.72
|$196,320
And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #189 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $205,386 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:
VAC — last trade: $86.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2023
|Anthony E. Terry
|EVP, CFO
|1,800
|$113.55
|$204,390
|08/07/2023
|John E. Geller Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$112.84
|$564,200
