Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIVB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.11% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $331,824 worth of KDP, making it the #155 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $32.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 53,837 $34.30 $1,846,342 10/27/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 7,050 $29.95 $211,148 11/08/2023 Timothy P. Cofer Chief Operating Officer 100,000 $31.17 $3,117,400 12/12/2023 Monique Oxender Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 6,000 $32.72 $196,320

And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #189 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $205,386 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:

VAC — last trade: $86.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390 08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

