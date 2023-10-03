Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), which makes up 4.46% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,269,562 worth of DKL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKL:
DKL — last trade: $40.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2023
|Avigal Soreq
|President
|2,450
|$41.48
|$101,626
|08/18/2023
|Odely Sakazi
|Senior Vice President
|528
|$39.35
|$20,777
And Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), the #19 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,436,657 worth of AVA, which represents approximately 2.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVA is detailed in the table below:
AVA — last trade: $31.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2023
|Scott J. Kinney
|Vice President
|1,257
|$40.08
|$50,371
|08/24/2023
|Scott L. Morris
|Director
|3,100
|$32.40
|$100,424
