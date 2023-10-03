Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), which makes up 4.46% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,269,562 worth of DKL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKL:

DKL — last trade: $40.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2023 Avigal Soreq President 2,450 $41.48 $101,626 08/18/2023 Odely Sakazi Senior Vice President 528 $39.35 $20,777

And Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), the #19 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,436,657 worth of AVA, which represents approximately 2.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVA is detailed in the table below:

AVA — last trade: $31.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2023 Scott J. Kinney Vice President 1,257 $40.08 $50,371 08/24/2023 Scott L. Morris Director 3,100 $32.40 $100,424

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ESDI Insider Buying

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PFFA

 CRMT Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.