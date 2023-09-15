News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), which makes up 1.55% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,941,126 worth of AGNC, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGNC:

AGNC — last trade: $10.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2023 Sean Reid EVP 11,000 $8.91 $98,010
07/27/2023 Morris A. Davis Director 4,772 $10.48 $49,991

