Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), which makes up 4.14% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,920,032 worth of DKL, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKL:
DKL — last trade: $40.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2023
|Avigal Soreq
|President
|2,450
|$41.48
|$101,626
|08/18/2023
|Odely Sakazi
|Senior Vice President
|528
|$39.35
|$20,777
