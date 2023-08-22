Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), which makes up 4.14% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,920,032 worth of DKL, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKL:

DKL — last trade: $40.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2023 Avigal Soreq President 2,450 $41.48 $101,626 08/18/2023 Odely Sakazi Senior Vice President 528 $39.35 $20,777

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 PE History

 CLSC Videos

 Institutional Holders of ENJ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.