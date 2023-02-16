Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), which makes up 8.32% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,134,654 worth of SEAS, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEAS:

SEAS — last trade: $66.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2022 Michelle F. Adams See Remarks 39,000 $51.03 $1,990,170 09/12/2022 Christopher L. Finazzo Chief Commercial Officer 8,950 $55.99 $501,086

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), the #12 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,224,286 worth of PMT, which represents approximately 2.85% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PMT is detailed in the table below:

PMT — last trade: $14.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2022 David Spector Chairman and CEO 20,000 $13.71 $274,210 12/30/2022 Catherine A. Lynch Director 5,000 $12.39 $61,942 02/08/2023 Marianne Sullivan Director 20,240 $14.13 $285,945

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of WAVS

 DTOC YTD Return

 SEE Historical PE Ratio



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.