Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS), which makes up 6.21% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,066,966 worth of SEAS, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEAS:
SEAS — last trade: $51.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Timothy Hartnett
|Director
|2,500
|$58.65
|$146,625
|05/13/2022
|Timothy Hartnett
|Director
|2,500
|$56.17
|$140,425
|08/30/2022
|Michelle F. Adams
|See Remarks
|39,000
|$51.03
|$1,990,170
