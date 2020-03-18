Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), which makes up 2.43% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,277,966 worth of WFC, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WFC:

WFC — last trade: $29.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 William M. Daley Vice Chairman - Public Affairs 11,100 $40.99 $454,989 03/13/2020 Charles H. Noski Director 20,000 $29.53 $590,600 03/13/2020 Charles W. Scharf CEO & President 173,000 $28.69 $4,963,370

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #24 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,533,112 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.82% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

KMI — last trade: $12.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.17 $6,051,390 10/31/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.01 $6,003,630 11/11/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.97 $5,991,330 11/20/2019 Fayez Sarofim Director 200,000 $20.10 $4,019,860 11/26/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.74 $5,920,590 12/13/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 59,624 $20.14 $1,201,054 02/28/2020 Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $18.61 $93,045 02/26/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.72 $6,215,940 02/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $18.88 $5,663,940 03/05/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.51 $5,853,810 03/11/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 500,000 $15.51 $7,753,900

