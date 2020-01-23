Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $524,968 worth of CIT, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIT:
CIT — last trade: $47.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Chair & CEO
|11,500
|$43.55
|$500,817
|08/13/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|7,000
|$43.96
|$307,717
|08/13/2019
|Kenneth McPhail
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|1,000
|$43.14
|$43,139
|08/13/2019
|Robert C. Rubino
|President, CIT Bank, N.A.
|6,930
|$43.22
|$299,483
|08/14/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|3,000
|$41.20
|$123,588
|08/15/2019
|Alan L. Frank
|Director
|3,000
|$41.30
|$123,891
|08/16/2019
|Steve Solk
|President, Consumer Banking
|2,000
|$42.45
|$84,900
|08/14/2019
|Robert C. Rubino
|President, CIT Bank, N.A.
|2,420
|$41.33
|$100,019
And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #224 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $314,513 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:
WSBC — last trade: $36.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Stephen J. Callen
|Director
|7,000
|$33.76
|$236,324
|10/25/2019
|Todd Clossin
|President & CEO
|7,500
|$36.46
|$273,477
