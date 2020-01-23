Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $524,968 worth of CIT, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIT:

CIT — last trade: $47.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2019 Ellen R. Alemany Chair & CEO 11,500 $43.55 $500,817 08/13/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 7,000 $43.96 $307,717 08/13/2019 Kenneth McPhail EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $43.14 $43,139 08/13/2019 Robert C. Rubino President, CIT Bank, N.A. 6,930 $43.22 $299,483 08/14/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 3,000 $41.20 $123,588 08/15/2019 Alan L. Frank Director 3,000 $41.30 $123,891 08/16/2019 Steve Solk President, Consumer Banking 2,000 $42.45 $84,900 08/14/2019 Robert C. Rubino President, CIT Bank, N.A. 2,420 $41.33 $100,019

And WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), the #224 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $314,513 worth of WSBC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC is detailed in the table below:

WSBC — last trade: $36.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Stephen J. Callen Director 7,000 $33.76 $236,324 10/25/2019 Todd Clossin President & CEO 7,500 $36.46 $273,477

