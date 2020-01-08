Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 4.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,752,886 worth of ABBV, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:

ABBV — last trade: $88.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 10,000 $66.35 $663,500 07/29/2019 Henry O. Gosebruch EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 30,000 $67.28 $2,018,385 08/01/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 55,000 $65.86 $3,622,090 08/16/2019 Jeffrey Ryan Stewart SVP, US Commercial Operations 15,552 $64.44 $1,002,169 08/29/2019 Nicholas Donoghoe SVP, Enterprise Innovation 7,525 $66.19 $498,057 09/16/2019 Laura J. Schumacher Vice Chairman 25,000 $70.42 $1,760,522

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $851,227 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $14.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 Gerald Evans Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.73 $147,350 08/14/2019 Joia M. Johnson Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec 7,100 $13.97 $99,178

