Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 4.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,752,886 worth of ABBV, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:
ABBV — last trade: $88.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|10,000
|$66.35
|$663,500
|07/29/2019
|Henry O. Gosebruch
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|30,000
|$67.28
|$2,018,385
|08/01/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|55,000
|$65.86
|$3,622,090
|08/16/2019
|Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
|SVP, US Commercial Operations
|15,552
|$64.44
|$1,002,169
|08/29/2019
|Nicholas Donoghoe
|SVP, Enterprise Innovation
|7,525
|$66.19
|$498,057
|09/16/2019
|Laura J. Schumacher
|Vice Chairman
|25,000
|$70.42
|$1,760,522
And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $851,227 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:
HBI — last trade: $14.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|Gerald Evans
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$14.73
|$147,350
|08/14/2019
|Joia M. Johnson
|Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec
|7,100
|$13.97
|$99,178
