Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), which makes up 0.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,689 worth of APLE, making it the #151 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLE:
APLE — last trade: $16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.42
|$82,084
|06/11/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.88
|$31,766
|08/09/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$15.39
|$76,946
|08/12/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.55
|$31,093
And Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $702,704 worth of CLNY, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY is detailed in the table below:
CLNY — last trade: $5.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.42
|$82,084
|08/15/2019
|Raymond C. Mikulich
|Director
|20,000
|$4.55
|$91,100
|06/11/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.88
|$31,766
|08/28/2019
|Craig M. Hatkoff
|Director
|23,000
|$4.42
|$101,593
|08/09/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$15.39
|$76,946
|08/12/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.55
|$31,093
