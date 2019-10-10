Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), which makes up 0.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $959,689 worth of APLE, making it the #151 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLE:

APLE — last trade: $16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $16.42 $82,084 06/11/2019 Redd Hugh Director 2,000 $15.88 $31,766 08/09/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $15.39 $76,946 08/12/2019 Redd Hugh Director 2,000 $15.55 $31,093

And Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $702,704 worth of CLNY, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY is detailed in the table below:

CLNY — last trade: $5.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Raymond C. Mikulich Director 20,000 $4.55 $91,100 08/28/2019 Craig M. Hatkoff Director 23,000 $4.42 $101,593

