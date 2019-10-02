Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $389,502 worth of TCO, making it the #248 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCO:

TCO — last trade: $39.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Mayree C. Clark Director 3,000 $51.94 $155,820 08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 5,000 $39.11 $195,550

And Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), the #274 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $299,798 worth of AROC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AROC is detailed in the table below:

AROC — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Mayree C. Clark Director 3,000 $51.94 $155,820 08/14/2019 Doug S. Aron Sr Vice President and CFO 10,550 $8.20 $86,510 08/05/2019 Michael J. Embler Director 5,000 $39.11 $195,550 08/14/2019 D. Bradley Childers President and CEO 12,050 $8.19 $98,690

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.