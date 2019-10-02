Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $389,502 worth of TCO, making it the #248 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCO:
TCO — last trade: $39.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Mayree C. Clark
|Director
|3,000
|$51.94
|$155,820
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|5,000
|$39.11
|$195,550
And Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), the #274 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $299,798 worth of AROC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AROC is detailed in the table below:
AROC — last trade: $9.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Mayree C. Clark
|Director
|3,000
|$51.94
|$155,820
|08/14/2019
|Doug S. Aron
|Sr Vice President and CFO
|10,550
|$8.20
|$86,510
|08/05/2019
|Michael J. Embler
|Director
|5,000
|$39.11
|$195,550
|08/14/2019
|D. Bradley Childers
|President and CEO
|12,050
|$8.19
|$98,690
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.