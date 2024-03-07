Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which makes up 0.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,197,832 worth of VIRT, making it the #173 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT:
VIRT — last trade: $19.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2023
|Joseph Molluso
|Co-President & Co-COO
|15,000
|$17.17
|$257,481
|09/13/2023
|Douglas A. Cifu
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$17.06
|$853,150
|02/07/2024
|Douglas A. Cifu
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$16.21
|$810,410
And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #184 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,052,901 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:
INDB — last trade: $51.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$48.58
|$102,028
|10/27/2023
|Lee C. Powlus
|Chief Tech & Operations Off.
|512
|$47.45
|$24,294
