Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which makes up 0.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,197,832 worth of VIRT, making it the #173 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT:

VIRT — last trade: $19.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2023 Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-COO 15,000 $17.17 $257,481 09/13/2023 Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $17.06 $853,150 02/07/2024 Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $16.21 $810,410

And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #184 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,052,901 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:

INDB — last trade: $51.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028 10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294

