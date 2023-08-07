News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,836,219 worth of CFG, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $31.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2023 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 3,300 $28.79 $95,007
05/17/2023 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $26.39 $26,390

And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), the #87 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,396,354 worth of ETRN, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN is detailed in the table below:

ETRN — last trade: $9.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Stephen M. Moore Sr VP & General Counsel 8,500 $5.86 $49,810
03/16/2023 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 9,000 $5.46 $49,140

