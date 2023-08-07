Insiders Buy the Holdings of DHS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,836,219 worth of CFG, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:
CFG — last trade: $31.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|3,300
|$28.79
|$95,007
|05/17/2023
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$26.39
|$26,390
And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), the #87 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,396,354 worth of ETRN, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN is detailed in the table below:
ETRN — last trade: $9.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Stephen M. Moore
|Sr VP & General Counsel
|8,500
|$5.86
|$49,810
|03/16/2023
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|9,000
|$5.46
|$49,140
