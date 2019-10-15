Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), which makes up 0.76% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,036,357 worth of LOW, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOW:

LOW — last trade: $110.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Marvin R. Ellison President and CEO 10,000 $95.05 $950,538 05/24/2019 Lisa W. Wardell Director 250 $94.90 $23,725 06/19/2019 Donald Frieson EVP, Supply Chain 2,030 $98.69 $200,342

