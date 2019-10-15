Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), which makes up 0.76% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,036,357 worth of LOW, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOW:
LOW — last trade: $110.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Marvin R. Ellison
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$95.05
|$950,538
|05/24/2019
|Lisa W. Wardell
|Director
|250
|$94.90
|$23,725
|06/19/2019
|Donald Frieson
|EVP, Supply Chain
|2,030
|$98.69
|$200,342
