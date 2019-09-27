Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.36% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,222,787 worth of KDP, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $27.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 3,000 $28.93 $86,776 05/24/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 2,000 $28.98 $57,969 08/13/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 3,000 $28.65 $85,954 08/14/2019 Robert S. Singer Director 4,000 $27.69 $110,762 08/14/2019 Brian Andrew Loucks President Keurig Appliances 18,554 $28.31 $525,355 08/13/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $28.56 $171,337 08/20/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.99 $167,960 08/27/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $26.78 $160,667 09/03/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $26.85 $161,124 09/10/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $26.97 $161,819 09/17/2019 Mary Beth Denooyer Chief Human Resources Officer 6,000 $27.69 $166,124

And Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), the #295 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $425,566 worth of LFUS, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LFUS is detailed in the table below:

LFUS — last trade: $176.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2019 Anthony Grillo Director 67 $176.00 $11,792 09/09/2019 Anthony Grillo Director 78 $168.16 $13,116 09/09/2019 John E. Major Director 65 $168.16 $10,930

