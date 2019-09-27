Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.36% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,222,787 worth of KDP, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $27.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|3,000
|$28.93
|$86,776
|05/24/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,000
|$28.98
|$57,969
|08/13/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|3,000
|$28.65
|$85,954
|08/14/2019
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|4,000
|$27.69
|$110,762
|08/14/2019
|Brian Andrew Loucks
|President Keurig Appliances
|18,554
|$28.31
|$525,355
|08/13/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$28.56
|$171,337
|08/20/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.99
|$167,960
|08/27/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$26.78
|$160,667
|09/03/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$26.85
|$161,124
|09/10/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$26.97
|$161,819
|09/17/2019
|Mary Beth Denooyer
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|6,000
|$27.69
|$166,124
And Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), the #295 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $425,566 worth of LFUS, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LFUS is detailed in the table below:
LFUS — last trade: $176.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
