Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 2.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,303,128 worth of ABBV, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:

ABBV — last trade: $71.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/26/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 11,500 $67.50 $776,250
06/26/2019 William J. Chase EVP, Finance & Administration 30,400 $67.30 $2,045,920
06/26/2019 Edward J. Rapp Director 7,500 $67.30 $504,750
07/30/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 10,000 $66.35 $663,500
07/29/2019 Henry O. Gosebruch EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 30,000 $67.28 $2,018,385
08/01/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 55,000 $65.86 $3,622,090
08/16/2019 Jeffrey Ryan Stewart SVP, US Commercial Operations 15,552 $64.44 $1,002,169
08/29/2019 Nicholas Donoghoe SVP, Enterprise Innovation 7,525 $66.19 $498,057

And Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,028,872 worth of CHD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHD is detailed in the table below:

CHD — last trade: $72.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/26/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 11,500 $67.50 $776,250 09/16/2019 Penry W. Price Director 704 $71.01 $49,989
06/26/2019 William J. Chase EVP, Finance & Administration 30,400 $67.30 $2,045,920 09/16/2019 Matthew Farrell President and CEO 7,000 $71.32 $499,268
06/26/2019 Edward J. Rapp Director 7,500 $67.30 $504,750 09/16/2019 Ravichandra Krishnamurty Saligram Director 1,500 $71.81 $107,715
07/30/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 10,000 $66.35 $663,500 09/16/2019 Rick Spann E.V.P. Global Operations 1,000 $72.07 $72,070
07/29/2019 Henry O. Gosebruch EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 30,000 $67.28 $2,018,385
08/01/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 55,000 $65.86 $3,622,090
08/16/2019 Jeffrey Ryan Stewart SVP, US Commercial Operations 15,552 $64.44 $1,002,169
08/29/2019 Nicholas Donoghoe SVP, Enterprise Innovation 7,525 $66.19 $498,057

