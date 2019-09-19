Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRW ETF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 2.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,303,128 worth of ABBV, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:
ABBV — last trade: $71.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|11,500
|$67.50
|$776,250
|06/26/2019
|William J. Chase
|EVP, Finance & Administration
|30,400
|$67.30
|$2,045,920
|06/26/2019
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|7,500
|$67.30
|$504,750
|07/30/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|10,000
|$66.35
|$663,500
|07/29/2019
|Henry O. Gosebruch
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|30,000
|$67.28
|$2,018,385
|08/01/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|55,000
|$65.86
|$3,622,090
|08/16/2019
|Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
|SVP, US Commercial Operations
|15,552
|$64.44
|$1,002,169
|08/29/2019
|Nicholas Donoghoe
|SVP, Enterprise Innovation
|7,525
|$66.19
|$498,057
And Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,028,872 worth of CHD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHD is detailed in the table below:
CHD — last trade: $72.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
