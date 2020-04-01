Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRO ETF

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.07% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,751,426 worth of STLD, making it the #200 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:
STLD — last trade: $22.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/13/2020
|Kenneth W. Cornew
|Director
|6,000
|$29.30
|$175,809
|02/28/2020
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|5,000
|$26.30
|$131,500
|02/28/2020
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|18,600
|$26.12
|$485,896
|03/05/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$25.82
|$129,100
|03/10/2020
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|9,300
|$21.32
|$198,276
|03/09/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|3,500
|$23.11
|$80,885
|03/11/2020
|Bradley S. Seaman
|Director
|6,000
|$20.85
|$125,100
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #207 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,940,787 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:
UGI — last trade: $26.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|2,357
|$42.45
|$100,061
|11/15/2019
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|150,000
|$42.70
|$6,404,433
