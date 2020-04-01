Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRO ETF

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.07% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,751,426 worth of STLD, making it the #200 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD — last trade: $22.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809 02/28/2020 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 5,000 $26.30 $131,500 02/28/2020 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 18,600 $26.12 $485,896 03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100 03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276 03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885 03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #207 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,940,787 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $26.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061 11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433

