Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRO ETF

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,788,024 worth of CFG, making it the #134 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:
CFG — last trade: $23.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|5,000
|$32.35
|$161,750
|03/06/2020
|Leo I. Higdon Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$27.73
|$27,730
|03/11/2020
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|4,000
|$24.62
|$98,480
|03/10/2020
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$24.46
|$24,460
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #178 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,176,517 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:
WHR — last trade: $115.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|775
|$131.11
|$101,610
|03/10/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$113.00
|$56,500
