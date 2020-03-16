Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRO ETF

BNK Invest
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,788,024 worth of CFG, making it the #134 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $23.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 5,000 $32.35 $161,750
03/06/2020 Leo I. Higdon Jr. Director 1,000 $27.73 $27,730
03/11/2020 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 4,000 $24.62 $98,480
03/10/2020 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $24.46 $24,460

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #178 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,176,517 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:

WHR — last trade: $115.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Greg Creed Director 775 $131.11 $101,610
03/10/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $113.00 $56,500

