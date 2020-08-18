Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $79,775 worth of OHI, making it the #229 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:
OHI — last trade: $31.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Craig R. Callen
|Director
|4,000
|$25.56
|$102,240
|03/16/2020
|Craig R. Callen
|Director
|5,000
|$19.53
|$97,650
|06/01/2020
|Burke W. Whitman
|Director
|800
|$31.73
|$25,384
|07/01/2020
|Burke W. Whitman
|Director
|500
|$29.86
|$14,930
|08/03/2020
|Burke W. Whitman
|Director
|500
|$31.80
|$15,900
And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #396 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,028 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:
PDM — last trade: $16.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2020
|Glenn Gary Cohen
|Director
|5,000
|$16.07
|$80,350
|05/13/2020
|Dale H. Taysom
|Director
|2,000
|$14.14
|$28,280
