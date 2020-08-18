Markets
OHI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $79,775 worth of OHI, making it the #229 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:

OHI — last trade: $31.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 4,000 $25.56 $102,240
03/16/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 5,000 $19.53 $97,650
06/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 800 $31.73 $25,384
07/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 500 $29.86 $14,930
08/03/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 500 $31.80 $15,900

And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #396 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,028 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:

PDM — last trade: $16.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2020 Glenn Gary Cohen Director 5,000 $16.07 $80,350
05/13/2020 Dale H. Taysom Director 2,000 $14.14 $28,280

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OHI PDM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular