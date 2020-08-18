Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $79,775 worth of OHI, making it the #229 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:

OHI — last trade: $31.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 4,000 $25.56 $102,240 03/16/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 5,000 $19.53 $97,650 06/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 800 $31.73 $25,384 07/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 500 $29.86 $14,930 08/03/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 500 $31.80 $15,900

And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #396 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,028 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:

PDM — last trade: $16.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2020 Glenn Gary Cohen Director 5,000 $16.07 $80,350 05/13/2020 Dale H. Taysom Director 2,000 $14.14 $28,280

