Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,921 worth of RYN, making it the #403 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RYN:
RYN — last trade: $28.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2020
|David L. Nunes
|Chief Executive Officer
|6,000
|$26.00
|$156,000
|03/10/2020
|W. Rhett Rogers
|VP, Portfolio Management
|1,500
|$24.04
|$36,060
|03/12/2020
|W. Rhett Rogers
|VP, Portfolio Management
|360
|$19.95
|$7,182
|03/12/2020
|April J. Tice
|V.P. Corp Controller
|200
|$20.00
|$4,000
|06/12/2020
|David L. Nunes
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,428
|$22.90
|$32,701
And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR), the #404 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,394 worth of MUR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUR is detailed in the table below:
MUR — last trade: $14.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|2,765
|$18.43
|$50,959
|03/12/2020
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|158,000
|$6.40
|$1,011,200
|03/13/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|75,000
|$6.51
|$488,295
|03/13/2020
|Barry F.R. Jeffery
|Vice President
|5,000
|$6.67
|$33,375
|03/18/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|40,000
|$4.97
|$198,608
|03/18/2020
|E. Ted Botner
|Vice President & Secretary
|20,000
|$4.93
|$98,588
|03/19/2020
|John B. Gardner
|Vice President & Treasurer
|9,365
|$5.33
|$49,898
|03/17/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|25,000
|$5.57
|$139,225
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.