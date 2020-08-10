Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,921 worth of RYN, making it the #403 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RYN:

RYN — last trade: $28.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2020 David L. Nunes Chief Executive Officer 6,000 $26.00 $156,000 03/10/2020 W. Rhett Rogers VP, Portfolio Management 1,500 $24.04 $36,060 03/12/2020 W. Rhett Rogers VP, Portfolio Management 360 $19.95 $7,182 03/12/2020 April J. Tice V.P. Corp Controller 200 $20.00 $4,000 06/12/2020 David L. Nunes Chief Executive Officer 1,428 $22.90 $32,701

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR), the #404 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,394 worth of MUR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUR is detailed in the table below:

MUR — last trade: $14.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 2,765 $18.43 $50,959 03/12/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 158,000 $6.40 $1,011,200 03/13/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 75,000 $6.51 $488,295 03/13/2020 Barry F.R. Jeffery Vice President 5,000 $6.67 $33,375 03/18/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 40,000 $4.97 $198,608 03/18/2020 E. Ted Botner Vice President & Secretary 20,000 $4.93 $98,588 03/19/2020 John B. Gardner Vice President & Treasurer 9,365 $5.33 $49,898 03/17/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 25,000 $5.57 $139,225

