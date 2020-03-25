Insiders Buy the Holdings of DEW ETF

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 2.14% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,238,180 worth of ABBV, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:

ABBV — last trade: $67.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Edward J. Rapp Director 2,875 $87.87 $252,617 03/20/2020 Brian L. Durkin VP, Controller 3,750 $68.20 $255,755 03/30/2020 Brian L. Durkin VP, Controller 3,750 $68.20 $255,755

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #77 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $147,954 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:

SPG — last trade: $54.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2020 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,500 $64.88 $97,325 03/19/2020 Larry C. Glasscock Director 10,000 $58.98 $589,788 03/18/2020 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 1,750 $52.03 $91,052 03/18/2020 Daniel C. Smith Director 921 $53.14 $48,946 03/18/2020 Herbert Simon Director 188,572 $52.67 $9,933,030 03/18/2020 Allan B. Hubbard Director 3,615 $54.81 $198,138 03/18/2020 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,000 $50.15 $50,145 03/18/2020 Stefan M. Selig Director 15,000 $46.17 $692,625

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.