Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,269,432 worth of PGRE, making it the #119 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PGRE:
PGRE — last trade: $8.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2020
|Albert P. Behler
|Chairman, CEO and President
|20,000
|$9.65
|$193,000
|11/17/2020
|Thomas Armbrust
|Director
|5,000
|$9.43
|$47,150
And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,738,033 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:
WAFD — last trade: $25.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2020
|Randall H. Talbot
|Director
|5,300
|$23.16
|$122,748
|07/31/2020
|Thomas J. Kelley
|Director
|1,078
|$23.18
|$24,988
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.