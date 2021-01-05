Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,269,432 worth of PGRE, making it the #119 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PGRE:

PGRE — last trade: $8.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2020 Albert P. Behler Chairman, CEO and President 20,000 $9.65 $193,000
11/17/2020 Thomas Armbrust Director 5,000 $9.43 $47,150

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,738,033 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $25.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/28/2020 Randall H. Talbot Director 5,300 $23.16 $122,748
07/31/2020 Thomas J. Kelley Director 1,078 $23.18 $24,988

